In memoria di Zohra, domestica di 8 anni picchiata e uccisa per aver liberato due pappagalli

Viz case of domestic child maid Zohra abused & killed – MOHR is in touch with police. Our lawyer is following case.Husband & wife on 4 day remand. Mohr proposed amend to add domestic labour as hazardous occupation in Schedule 1 of Employment of Children Act1991 @RabiyaJaveri

— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) June 3, 2020