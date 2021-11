Spaventosa invasione di scorpioni in Egitto, oltre 500 persone ricoverate a seguito delle punture (potenzialmente letali)

#Egypt : Health official in Aswan has told BBC that the heavy thunder & hail storm there washed scorpions into the streets & people’s homes – causing 400 people to be stung – in the rains scorpions seek refuge anywhere they can… #أسوان #مِصر

pic.twitter.com/zGbWzTNMQn

— sebastian usher (@sebusher) November 13, 2021