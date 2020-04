Sull’Artico si apre un buco dell’ozono, il più grande mai registrato al Polo Nord

#Ozonelayer minimum 2020 in Arctic. Special met. conditions has led to stratospheric temperatures below -80°C. Thus, due to sunlight and chemistry, very low ozone values are observed. Normally the stratosphere over the Arctic is too warm and the #polarvortex too unstable. pic.twitter.com/JjGCKqP3BN

— AC SAF (@Atmospheric_SAF) March 30, 2020