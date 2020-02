‘Oil for peace’: superare la storica divisione a Cipro con l’Olio extravergine d’oliva

If folk are looking for ethical and sustainable food gifts, from companies with a positive social impact, that donates 10% profits to projects that foster a culture of peace, and tastes bloody amazing, please may I suggest the Cypriot EVOO from @COlive_oil. They ship globally. https://t.co/cZOk9ArodC

— Leyla Kazim (@LeyLaLaa) November 13, 2019