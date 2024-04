Spaventoso incendio in uno zoo della Crimea: oltre 200 animali bruciati vivi (senza via di scampo)

At night, the roof of the Tropicpark petting zoo in temporarily occupied Yevpatoria, Crimea caught fire, the fire covered 625 square meters. The extinguishing was complicated by a high flammable load, since there was hay in the enclosures, the Russian Ministry of Emergency… pic.twitter.com/7l4iLnGy2E

— LX (@LXSummer1) April 16, 2024