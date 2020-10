Giornata mondiale della salute mondiale: come lo yoga della risata fa bene a corpo e mente

TODAY IS WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY! Let's make #WorldMentalHealthDay top trending. Attention on social media can lead to more awareness and give #mentalhealth a higher priority worldwide. Please help us to reach as many people as possible by retweeting and using our hashtag💚 pic.twitter.com/apqIwefHac

— WorldMentalHealthDay (@WMHDay) October 10, 2019