Il nonno che cammina per 6 chilometri pur di guardare la nipotina appena nata dalla finestra

View this post on Instagram

This is not normal. This is not fun. This is actually the worst feeling ever – but I know this is temporary. • • Today, my dad walked over 4 miles to our house so he could see Elliana through the window… again. This has become a regular thing. It breaks my heart that my dad can’t hold my daughter. However, as you can clearly see on my dad’s face, he’s overflowing with joy just to see her. He only got to hold her twice before #covid_19 locked us down. I hate that having a window between us is the only way she can see her grandpa – but again, I remember this is temporary. • • While my wife was pregnant, I don’t think an hour went by where my dad didn’t brag about becoming a grandpa soon. Now, his granddaughter is finally here and the only thing he can hold are the daily pictures we send him. However, he knows this is temporary. • • Even if you aren’t worried about catching it yourself: #stayhome for the new dads and moms who can’t wait to have the world meet their new baby. #stayhome for the grandparents who want to hold their new grandchild more than anything. #stayhome for the pregnant mom and nervous dad who are about to welcome home their newest family member. #stayhome for the greatgrandparents who know time is a gift. #stayhome for all the businesses who anxiously wait to open back up. #stayhome for the teachers and kids who are eager to get back to school. And especially, #stayhome for the doctors and nurses who are fighting this head on and would give anything to just #stayhome and hold their kids. • • If this grandpa can resist coming inside and loving his first grandchild, I know the rest of us can do this too. • • #girldad #thedad #stayhealthy #washyourhands