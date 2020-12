Il direttore del museo di Auschwitz si offre volontario per andare in prigione al posto di un ragazzino nigeriano

The director of @AuschwitzMuseum wrote the President of Nigeria and asked him to pardon 13-year old Omar Farouq sentenced for 10 years imprisonment.

He declares he is ready to share part of the sentence.

'I cannot remain indifferent to this disgraceful sentence for humanity.' pic.twitter.com/EzVBjCzgcY

— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 25, 2020