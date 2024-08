Ecco perché non dovresti mai mettere le gambe sul cruscotto in macchina

This is why you shouldn't put your feet on the dashboard

"Airbags deploy between 100 and 220 MPH. If you ride with your feet on the dash and you're involved in an accident, the airbag may send your knees through your eye sockets." This mom is using her horrific story to warn passengers about the danger of resting your feet on the dash: http://cbsn.ws/2vFVVcb

Posted by CBS Philadelphia on Thursday, August 10, 2017