Prati virtuali per una migliore produzione di latte: un caseificio russo testa la realtà virtuale sulle mucche

A Moscow farm has decided to equip its cows with VR glasses in order to relax and feel happier. A calm environment leads to an increase in milk yield, so the cows are given a VR headset displaying summer fields.

Как тебе такое, илон маск? pic.twitter.com/92UGS8bn7F

