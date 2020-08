Le dolcissime immagini di nove baby koala nati dopo gli incendi in Australia

NINE KOALA JOEYS BORN 🐨

We have some very special news…🐨We are so excited to announce the birth of NINE koala joeys – what an amazing breeding season! In a time where every koala joey born is a new hope for the species, it's safe to say we are all on cloud nine! ☁️

Pubblicato da Australian Reptile Park su Giovedì 30 luglio 2020