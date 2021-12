Attenzione, gira un cervo con le luci di Natale impigliate fra le corna

How early do you put up lights and decorations?✨

In @BanffNP wait until Nov 30. Until then there is a higher risk of male elk & deer becoming entangled.🦌 Loose or low-hanging cords, lights, wires, & decorations can lead to an animal getting tangled.

