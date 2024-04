Rinnovabili, record in California: per 30 giorni hanno coperto il 100% del fabbisogno energetico

This is not an anomaly.

It is the new reality.

The percentages will only increase each year

Once again, California exceeds 100% of demand on its main grid with #WindWaterSolar

This is the 30TH OF THE PAST 38 DAYS that #WWS supply has exceeded demand for 0.25-6 h per day. https://t.co/Wo44TgD8Sl pic.twitter.com/78DNHZn5pg

— Mark Z. Jacobson (@mzjacobson) April 14, 2024