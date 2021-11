Sexy, ma dal cuore tenero! Torna il calendario dei pompieri australiani

Behind the scenes of the new Australian Firefighters 2022 Summer Edition!

The boys have ditched their firepants in this new calendar and are having fun in the sun! 😍☀️Check out behind the scenes of our 2022 'Summer Edition' Australian Firefighters Calendar photoshoot. 🌏✈️WORLDWIDE SHIPPING IS NOW OPEN and we have 6 different 2022 Calendars. The Classic, Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal and the Summer Edition. Click the link below to view them all! ❤www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com*A big thank you to Beachcomber Charters for our amazing day out on the Gold Coast waterways 🙏🛥🥂🍔🥪🎣☀️

Posted by Australian Firefighters Calendar on Monday, November 8, 2021