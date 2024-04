Tutti pazzi per il succo di amarena! Perché sta spopolando su TikTok e quali sono i suoi benefici

#greenscreen Not only are tart cherries delicious, but they come with a load of health benefits for quite a few different organs! . If you shop at Whole Foods or another health-oriented food store, no doubt you have seen the bottles of tart cherry juice lining some shelves. . Tart cherries loaded with antioxidants and nutrients like copper, potassium, manganese, magnesium, iron and vitamin A. . Some of this may be helpful when it comes to recovery. Having tart cherry juice leading up to and immediately following intense physical exercise may reduce muscle strength loss and soreness- and may speed up recovery. On top of this, its anti-inflammatory properties give the juices properties to alleviate pain and swelling as well. . Tart cherries are also helpful as a sleep aid. Why? Tart cherries are ones of the few foods that naturally contain melatonin, which is the hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. A serving of tart cherry juice also contains about 30mg of magnesium, an essential mineral that helps enhance sleep quality and improve insomnia. . Cherry juice is also fantastic for the kidneys! Drinking tart cherry juice seems to reduce blood levels of uric acid, and helps the kidney filtration system, which also helps balance electrolytes and eliminate toxins appropriately. . If you want to build a resilient body, then start by giving it the nutrition it needs! There is information on over 150 other herbs and superfoods in my book Nature’s Kitchen & Cabinet! You can find it using the link in my bio or access the link in my story highlight!

