Per combattere la depressione, Simon Dell ha costruito uno spettacolare villaggio per topi con pub, libreria e case degli hobbit (le foto ti emozioneranno)

Soggy mouse in the Tea Pot house …….@topfans Everyone ITV Calendar BBC Countryfile Extra BBC Springwatch People BBC News Fox News Bored Panda BBC Gardeners World Sheffield Parks and Countryside Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust The Wildlife Trusts The Woodland Trust Visit Peak District & Derbyshire Villager Jim Fstoppers Mouse mansions and dollhouses share your pictures group Small but Fierce #mousetown #mousegarden #mousevillage #mouseville #mouseland #themice

Posted by George the Mouse in a log pile house on Thursday, April 4, 2024