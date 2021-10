La sfida plank di 30 giorni, per tonificare il corpo e rafforzare i muscoli. Parte 3, con gli ultimi 10 esercizi

Day 13: High side plank thread/leg lift and towel plank army crawl.https://youtu.be/PiZdmNNzpwIHigh Side Plank Thread/Leg LiftStart in a high right side plank. Thread the left arm underneath your right side body, then lift your left leg off your right. Continue this pattern for 60 seconds, then repeat on your left side. Do three sets each side.Towel Plank Army CrawlsStart in a low plank with your toes on a towel. Maintaining a solid plank position, crawl forward on your elbows about eight "steps" each elbow, then crawl backwards about eight "steps" each elbow. Continue in this manner for 60 seconds; do three sets.You asked and here it is:The 15 Day Plank Challenge for Your Strongest Core EverA strong, stable core is the foundation you need to not only prevent injury but move…We're talking moves that challenge and sculpt your core like never before. And none of 'em are done in vain—yes, even if your goal is to feel like a boss in a crop top. (That's because building a strong core has tons of health and fitness benefits too.)Each day, we will get 2 plank workouts move that builds upon the last, leading to new challenges at the end of each week. How it works: You'll learn 2 new twist on the classic plank daily. Plus you'll put those moves together for a plank workout flow that works your strength and endurance.I’ll post 2 videos with explanation each day and you’ll do it at home anytime you want!PS: you have to reply under the videos… so I know you’re doing it!You can reply just with “I did it”Or even better with a video of you doing it!

