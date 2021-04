Lei si chiama Rosalie Fish, è un’atleta e corre per denunciare femminicidi e abusi sulle indigene americane

As a Native American rodeo queen, one topic that is always heavy on my heart is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (#MMIW)

May 5th is MMIW awareness day.

I ask that my friends help honor these women by spreading awareness.#NoMoreStolenSisters pic.twitter.com/XRKVOx65sf

— Tigh🌺 (@LivermontTigh) April 28, 2019