Chris Nikic, il primo atleta con la sindrome di Down a completare una gara di triathlon Ironman

Il nome di Chris Nikic rimarrà per sempre nella storia. Si tratta infatti della prima persona con sindrome di Down ad aver completato un percorso di triathlon Ironman, una gara durissima in cui si nuota, si corre e si pedala per molti chilometri.

Chris ha 21 anni ed è originario della Florida (Usa). La sua impresa è davvero degna di un “uomo di ferro”, è riuscito infatti a completare il più duro percorso di triathlon esistente, appunto l’Ironman, nuotando per 3,86 km, pedalando per 180 km e correndo per 42,195 km.

Il ragazzo ha tagliato il traguardo in 16 ore 46 minuti e nove secondi al Visit Panama City Beach Ironman in Florida ed è entrato nel Guinness World Records come primo atleta con sindrome di down ad aver completato tale percorso.

“Hai infranto le barriere dimostrando senza dubbio che tutto è possibile“, ha twittato l’account ufficiale dell’Ironman.

.@ChrisNikic, YOU ARE AN IRONMAN! Congratulations Chris on becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish an IRONMAN. You have shattered barriers while proving without a doubt that Anything is Possible! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/YMa1ix0DGH — IRONMAN Triathlon (@IRONMANtri) November 8, 2020

Nei 42 anni di storia del triathlon Ironman, nessun atleta con la sindrome di Down aveva mai nemmeno tentato di partecipare. Chris è riuscito invece a sorprendere tutti lanciandosi in questa sfida e, con grande impegno e tenacia, è riuscito a concludere brillantemente la gara.

Tutto questo è stato possibile anche grazie alla supporto della sua famiglia e dei suoi amici e alla guida di Dan Grieb, l’allenatore che l’ha accompagnato durante tutto il percorso.

“Ironman è servito come piattaforma per avvicinarsi di più al suo obiettivo di vivere una vita di inclusione, normalità e leadership. Si tratta di essere un esempio per altri bambini e famiglie che affrontano barriere simili, dimostrando che nessun sogno o obiettivo è troppo alto. Se Chris può fare un Ironman, può fare qualsiasi cosa” ha dichiarato orgoglioso il padre.

“Obiettivo fissato e raggiunto. È ora di fissare un nuovo e più grande obiettivo per il 2021” ha commentato invece Chris sul suo profilo Instagram.

Come ha già annunciato, il ragazzo ha ora intenzione di lavorare duramente per partecipare alle Olimpiadi speciali del 2022 che si svolgeranno a Orlando, in Florida.

Complimenti a questo campione!

Fonti: BBC / Youtube

Leggi anche: