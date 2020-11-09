Chris Nikic, il primo atleta con la sindrome di Down a completare una gara di triathlon Ironman

Il nome di Chris Nikic rimarrà per sempre nella storia. Si tratta infatti della prima persona con sindrome di Down ad aver completato un percorso di triathlon Ironman, una gara durissima in cui si nuota, si corre e si pedala per molti chilometri.
Chris ha 21 anni ed è originario della Florida (Usa). La sua impresa è davvero degna di un “uomo di ferro”, è riuscito infatti a completare il più duro percorso di triathlon esistente, appunto l’Ironman, nuotando per 3,86 km, pedalando per 180 km e correndo per 42,195 km.
Il ragazzo ha tagliato il traguardo in 16 ore 46 minuti e nove secondi al Visit Panama City Beach Ironman in Florida ed è entrato nel Guinness World Records come primo atleta con sindrome di down ad aver completato tale percorso.
“Hai infranto le barriere dimostrando senza dubbio che tutto è possibile“, ha twittato l’account ufficiale dell’Ironman.
Nei 42 anni di storia del triathlon Ironman, nessun atleta con la sindrome di Down aveva mai nemmeno tentato di partecipare. Chris è riuscito invece a sorprendere tutti lanciandosi in questa sfida e, con grande impegno e tenacia, è riuscito a concludere brillantemente la gara.
Tutto questo è stato possibile anche grazie alla supporto della sua famiglia e dei suoi amici e alla guida di Dan Grieb, l’allenatore che l’ha accompagnato durante tutto il percorso.
“Ironman è servito come piattaforma per avvicinarsi di più al suo obiettivo di vivere una vita di inclusione, normalità e leadership. Si tratta di essere un esempio per altri bambini e famiglie che affrontano barriere simili, dimostrando che nessun sogno o obiettivo è troppo alto. Se Chris può fare un Ironman, può fare qualsiasi cosa” ha dichiarato orgoglioso il padre.
IRONMAN. Goal set and achieved. Time to set a new and BIGGER Goal for 2021. Whatever it is the strategy is the same. 1% Better every day. YES, I did the work but I had angels helping me. God surrounded me with Angels. Best part of all. New family and friends. All about awareness and inclusion. Awareness for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics. Inclusion for all of us with all of you. I’m sorry for not responding personally to all your messages. It’s amazing but overwhelming because I got 33K new followers and messages since yesterday. I will try and catch up. If you want to support my mission for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics go to my website www.ChrisNikic.com because 100% of the donations go to my charities. I achieved my goal and now I want to help others like me. Thank you to @ironmantri and @im_foundation for making it possible. Thank you @specialolympics @specialolympicsfl for starting the triathlon program. Thank you @rodsracing for giving a home to babies like me. I will be thanking so many more people over the coming days. But I must start with the 3 Angels who trained with me and did the race with me. Dan, Jenn and Carlos. #inclusion
“Obiettivo fissato e raggiunto. È ora di fissare un nuovo e più grande obiettivo per il 2021” ha commentato invece Chris sul suo profilo Instagram.
Come ha già annunciato, il ragazzo ha ora intenzione di lavorare duramente per partecipare alle Olimpiadi speciali del 2022 che si svolgeranno a Orlando, in Florida.
Complimenti a questo campione!
Fonti: BBC / Youtube
