Sir David Attenborough risponde alla domanda sui dinosauri di Otis, 4 anni

My little boy (age 4.5) wrote to Sir David Attenborough to ask if humans would be extinct one day “like the dinosaurs”. Today he received this beautiful reply: “The answer is that we need not do so as long as we look after our planet properly.”

Sir David is 94. He is a wonder 💚 pic.twitter.com/JR2cgcA1Ay

— Gerry Holt (@Gerryholt) March 17, 2021