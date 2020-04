Baby Erin gets guard of honour after beating COVID-19

You may have heard about 6 month old Erin 👶 who is in Alder Hey after recently being diagnosed with #COVID19 Erin was in an isolation room here for 14 days with mum Emma whilst being treated by our staff 🏥 Today, little Erin beat COVID-19 after testing negative and received a guard of honour by the treating team on our HDU as she was moved out of isolation 👏👏👏 She is still being treated for other conditions at Alder Hey, but is making good progress ✅ Erin’s mum said of the staff who treated her; “Thank you so much to each and every one of them, we couldn’t have got through it without them. They are all truly amazing and we will be forever grateful” ❤️

Pubblicato da Alder Hey su Venerdì 24 aprile 2020