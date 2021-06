Bambini lavoratori ai massimi storici: stiamo perdendo nella lotta contro il lavoro minorile

Rafiqullah, 12, sells bananas in Afghanistan. Due to poverty and lack of access, he cannot attend school.

COVID-19 is putting 9 million more children at risk of being pushed into child labour by the end of 2022. We must #EndChildLabour once and for all. pic.twitter.com/UD8NaUhn1a

— UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 10, 2021