La bambina siriana, cresciuta tra le bombe, vince il primo premio ai “mondiali” di matematica

8-year-old #Syrian, Sarah Kayali, from #Hazano in #Idlib has a mind for numbers. Today She won first place in a mental arithmetic competition organized internationally, outperforming 6111 children from 19 countries. Despite the harsh living conditions, she shows Syrian spirit💚 pic.twitter.com/gTYv9n5wG9

— Hasan Almossa حۡــڛۜــنۨ (@Hasanalmossa) December 11, 2020