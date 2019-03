Bambino nasce in posa da Superman: la foto virale che sta facendo il giro del mondo

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Well I'd better post this again seeing as everyone else is!! I was lucky enough to be entrusted with this original pic and story last year and here it is again. This is Bree's story. A little superman entrance😍. 'Harry was welcomed into the world at 40weeks + 4day. Planned cesarean due to position and size of bub. Weighing in 9lbs even and 50cms. The c-section was very calm and relaxed, I was lifted up so I was able to see Harry being pulled out.'