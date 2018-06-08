Li abbraccia e porta loro dei giocattoli prima di lasciarli andare per sempre. Ogni bambino in cuor suo, sogna di incontrare un supereroe. Questa è la storia di Ricky Mena che si trasforma in Spiderman per regalare un sorriso ai piccoli malati terminali.

E pensare che tutto è iniziato dopo un sogno. Ricky Mena è un ragazzo di trentaquattro, nel 2014 ha fatto uno strano sogno che ha cambiato il corso della sua vita.

“ In sogno ho incontrato mia nonna, morta solo pochi mesi prima. Lei mi ha messo un braccio sulla spalla e mi ha detto che aveva qualcosa da mostrarmi. Mi ha portato verso una vecchia scuola dove veniva proiettato un film. Un uomo vestito da supereroe camminava in un ospedale e li trovava centinaia di bambini attaccati ai tubi. Portava giocattoli e scattava foto: i bambini era felici. Ho guardato mia nonna e le ho chiesto cosa avesse a che fare tutto questo con me. Mi ha guardato e mi ha detto: questo sei tu e quando ti sveglierai questo è ciò che farai”.

Turbato dal sogno, Ricky Mena ha deciso di seguire il destino imposto dalla nonna. Ha venduto la sua Chrysler 300 e si è fatto cucire un vestito da Spider man, dopo il rifiuto di diversi ospedali a causa della sua mancanza di esperienza con i bambini, il ragazzo ha avuto la sua prima occasione.

“L‘ospedale mi aveva detto che non potevo fargli visita, ma la mamma del bimbo mi ha chiesto: lavori per l’ospedale o per Dio? Ho risposto: per Dio. Questo mi ha permesso di far visita al mio primo bambino nascondendo il costume nello zainetto, cambiandomi nel bagno vicino alla stanza, e correndo al suo fianco”.

La sua prima missione era compiuta e da quel momento Spiderman non ha più smesso di portare un sorriso ai bimbi, accanto a quelli che hanno disabilità ci sono anche i piccoli malati terminali.

Ora Ricky Mena ha una sua fondazione, Heart of a Hero, raccoglie fondi per comprare giocattoli e per stare accanto ai bimbi, oltre che finanziare la ricerca.

La dimostrazione che i supereroi esistono davvero!

Dominella Trunfio