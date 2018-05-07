“Le verdure no!”. Il rapporto tra bambini e verdure si sa, non è sempre idilliaco e sono tanti i genitori che si inventano piccoli trucchetti pur di farle piacere ai propri figli. Un esempio? Trasformare carote, zucchine e tanto altro in personaggi dei cartoni animati…da mangiare.
Come far mangiare le verdure ai bambini? Vi avevamo già dato qualche consiglio e numerose idee per far apprezzare gli ortaggi ai più piccoli. Più fantasiosa l’idea di Laleh Mohmedi, una mamma australiana, che un giorno ha deciso di trasformare i cibi sani in personaggi dei cartoni animati. Una mattina ha creato un leone con il pancake di farro per il figlio Jacob.
Il bambino che prima faceva tanti capricci è rimasto così entusiasta da mangiare tutto in un attimo. Da qui l’idea di creare un vero e progetto dal titolo Jacob’s Food Diaries.
Su Instagram, Laleh pubblica tantissime foto che mostrano le sue creazioni e nel blog racconta di ricette sane e gustose e spiega come realizzare i piatti passo dopo passo e trasformare cavoli, carote, broccoli e tanto altro, in beniamini dei cartoni animati amati dai più piccoli.
Il motto della mamma australiana è Making healthy food fun!, ovvero rendere divertente il cibo sano. Ecco alcuni esempi delle sue creazioni, potete provare a realizzarle anche voi cliccando qui.
THE MAD HATTER from ALICE THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS Potato with carrots, leek, wholemeal wrap and eggplant
CARL FREDRICKSON taking a bath Minestrone with spelt bread
PIKACHU from POKÉMON Veal and spinach ravioli with Napoli sauce and broccoli (saffron used in boiling water to make the pasta a brighter yellow)
GOOFY Crumbed Tofu spelt burger (dyed with activated charcoal) served with Sweet Potato fries
PIGLET from WINNIE THE POOH Beetroot pancakes with watermelon and apple
COGSWORTH from BEAUTY & THE BEAST Spelt and cocoa pancakes with plum, apple and strawberries
BRAINY SMURF from THE SMURFS Spelt pancakes (dyed blue using the AMAZING @matcha.blue) with banana and apple
GRU, MARGO, EDITH AND AGNES from DESPICABLE ME 3 Mash potato (dyed using beetroot) smoked salmon, ham, pickles, wild rice, eggplant, chia seeds
MICKEY MOUSE dressed as the Easter Bunny John Dory with mash potato
CHESHIRE CAT from ALICE IN WONDERLAND Acai berry spelt pancakes with plum, pomegranate, banana, fig and kiwi
BELLE from BEAUTY & THE BEAST Waygu Souvalaki
STITCH from LILO & STITCH Berry pie with light cream (dyed using natural food dye)
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Besan flour quiches (kale, carrots, onions, sweet potato and pumpkin)
LOTSO, WOODY, HAMM and REX from TOY STORY Spelt toast with an assortment of toppings
SNOW WHITE Spelt pancakes with fruit
WINNIE THE POOH Sweet potato spelt gnocchi with Napoli + spinach sauce
Altri trucchetti per far mangiare le verdure ai vostri bambini:
- 10 consigli e idee per far mangiare le verdure ai bambini
- Bambini: mangiano più verdure se le preparano insieme ai genitori
Dominella Trunfio