“Le verdure no!”. Il rapporto tra bambini e verdure si sa, non è sempre idilliaco e sono tanti i genitori che si inventano piccoli trucchetti pur di farle piacere ai propri figli. Un esempio? Trasformare carote, zucchine e tanto altro in personaggi dei cartoni animati…da mangiare.

Come far mangiare le verdure ai bambini? Vi avevamo già dato qualche consiglio e numerose idee per far apprezzare gli ortaggi ai più piccoli. Più fantasiosa l’idea di Laleh Mohmedi, una mamma australiana, che un giorno ha deciso di trasformare i cibi sani in personaggi dei cartoni animati. Una mattina ha creato un leone con il pancake di farro per il figlio Jacob.

Il bambino che prima faceva tanti capricci è rimasto così entusiasta da mangiare tutto in un attimo. Da qui l’idea di creare un vero e progetto dal titolo Jacob’s Food Diaries.

Su Instagram, Laleh pubblica tantissime foto che mostrano le sue creazioni e nel blog racconta di ricette sane e gustose e spiega come realizzare i piatti passo dopo passo e trasformare cavoli, carote, broccoli e tanto altro, in beniamini dei cartoni animati amati dai più piccoli.

Il motto della mamma australiana è Making healthy food fun!, ovvero rendere divertente il cibo sano. Ecco alcuni esempi delle sue creazioni, potete provare a realizzarle anche voi cliccando qui.

Altri trucchetti per far mangiare le verdure ai vostri bambini:

Dominella Trunfio

Foto