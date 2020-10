Disco mestruale, l’alternativa alla coppetta per avere rapporti anche durante il ciclo

View this post on Instagram

🌟 Main features of MENSTRUAL CUP: ⠀ – Location: the cup is attached on the middle of the vaginal canal. ⠀ -Vacuum formation: the cup forms a vacuum, which holds it in the vaginal canal. The vacuum, in most cases, is responsible for the difficulty in removal and can cause uncomfortable cramps. ⠀ – Storage capacity: 20ml. ⠀ – Usable time: 8 hours . 🌟 Main features of MENSTRUAL DISC: ⠀ – Location: the disc is positioned above the vaginal canal, just below the cervix – which means that the vaginal canal is ‘free’. ⠀ – Vacuum formation: the disc has no vacuum! ⠀ – Storage capacity: 60 ml. ⠀ – Usable time: 12 hours. ⠀ – Sexual intercourse: the menstrual disc alows sexual intercourse! The position of the disc abovd of the vaginal canal, next to the cervix, enables sexual intercourse and eliminates the mess of menstruation. ⠀ #menstrualdisc #lummacups #lummaunique #uniquedisc