Oltre 100 persone a New York hanno davvero ingerito disinfettanti, picco di ricoveri e chiamate ai centri antiveleno

NYC Poison Control Center saw 30 cases of exposure to Lysol, bleach & other cleaners in 18 hours after Trump’s suggestion disinfectant might be used to treat coronavirus

That’s more than double during same period in 2019, per health dept

Thankfully no hospitalizations or deaths pic.twitter.com/fVAUvGmuwM

— Anna Sanders 🌈💌 (@AnnaESanders) April 24, 2020