Traguardo storico! L’Africa è ufficialmente libera dalla polio

Congratulations to African Region on the eradication of wild #polio! Today, we reap the fruits of a promise made 24 years ago by African Heads of State to future generations.

It's been a long journey of perseverance & sacrifice by govts, partners, health workers & communities. pic.twitter.com/UO2KibwzWw

— Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) August 25, 2020