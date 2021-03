Arabia Saudita, ora i lavoratori stranieri possono cambiare lavoro (e in Qatar arriva il salario minimo)

Big day📢: #Qatar’s new non-discriminatory minimum wage comes into force 👏👏The @ILO continues to work with the Govt of 🇶🇦, workers and employers on the implementation of the labour reform agenda. @ADLSAQa @MaxTunonILO @QatarLabour_GE https://t.co/JMIjOZ9Fc0 pic.twitter.com/imGVNgmkWz

— ILO Project Office for the State of Qatar (@ILOQatar) March 20, 2021