Ritrovati i resti della più antica cantina del mondo: quasi intatto il torchio di 2600 anni fa

This 📷 is the oldest known leather shoe, dating to ~3,500 BC. It was found at the Areni-1 cave in 🇦🇲 and was filled with straw; perhaps to keep it dry in storage.

— 🅰ntiquity Journal is publishing from home (@AntiquityJ) September 15, 2020