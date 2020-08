L’aereo attraversa l’uragano Laura, il video girato dalla cabina è impressionante

Kermit (#NOAA42) flew through Hurricane #Laura FIVE times today. Here's a time lapse of our second pass up through the beginning for our third.

A pass in and out of a hurricane is called a "penetration" or a "penny". Five pennies today takes my career total to 61.#FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/IqajXPbosQ

— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 26, 2020