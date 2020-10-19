Un uomo vive da sei mesi da solo nel suo borgo fantasma

All’inizio pensava di stare lì un paio di settimane, ma poi ci è rimasto diversi mesi senza più avere contatti con altre persone. Lui è Brent Underwood e nel 2018 aveva acquistato la piccola cittadina disabitata di Cerro Gordo, in California, per 1,1 milioni di sterline. Poi è arrivata la pandemia ed è tutto cambiato.
Una vecchia città mineraria abbandonata dai suoi abitanti, mancanza di acqua corrente e una connessione a Internet più che debole. Inutile dire che, in questa città fantasma, nessuno sopravvivrebbe a lungo da solo, ma Brent Underwood lo fa da ben sei mesi. L’uomo vive infatti in completa solitudine, senza fogne e appena connesso al mondo, ma non ha rimpianti. Quello che all’inizio sarebbe stato un viaggio di un paio di settimane al massimo è diventata l’avventura di una vita.
Imprenditore immobiliare di 32 anni, Brent Underwood aveva comprato Cerro Gordo con un amico con l’obiettivo di trasformarla in una meta turistica, ma è stato all’inizio del 2020 che ha deciso che era ora di mettersi al lavoro.
Ha mandato a casa il custode residente, ma poi la pandemia si è abbattuta sugli States e in più ha iniziato a nevicare. Un mix esplosivo per cui Underwood è rimasto intrappolato lì da solo per oltre un mese.
I found this briefcase a few days when cleaning out the old general store at Cerro Gordo. It was neatly tucked under an old blanket, under a counter, behind piles of furniture and junk that hadn’t been touched in decades. The briefcase is made of paper that still shows bourbon at $0.69 a bottle. I opened it to find hundreds of documents – bank statements, checks, mining claims, lawsuits over unpaid accounts, contracts to sell ore, contracts to buy land, and even a divorce from the Supreme Court that cited “extreme cruelty.” The highs and lows of former miners lives, all spelled out in faded ink and crumpled contracts. It’s strange going through a box like that. You’re hesitant to touch anything in fear you’ll damage history But as I sifted through the box I found records of three former miners – a Mr. Reynolds, Mr. Leary, and Mr. Carothers. All three miners that tried their hand at the American dream. In the bit of research I could do it seems Mr. Leary was born in 1881. Mr. Reynolds in 1884, and Mr. Carothers in 1893. They all were miners by trade. All staked their own mining claims and tried their hand at the American dream. The letters and lawsuits lay out the difficulty of that path. But in the other letters is an overwhelming sense of hope. A hope that the next drilling will bring the riches they’ve been searching for. The hope of a dreamer you can still feel today in Cerro Gordo. Here is a few of the documents: 1. briefcase showing the start of documents 2. briefcase in old general store (not where it was found, but placed on shelf) 3. checks from 1926 for $20 and $31.65 and a check from 1931 for $20 4. a mining lease Mr. Leary took out in 1934 5. a letter to Mr. Leary in 1934 from the Utah Junk Company offering to buy 200 tons of his zinc ore 6. the final decree of divorce in 1939 for Mr. Reynolds citing “extreme cruelty” 7. a lawsuit from 1943 demanding Mr. Reynolds to pay $10.66 to Lone Pine Lumber 8. Mr. Carother’s income tax return from 1945. He made $2,386.22. Occupation: Miner 9. Mr. Carother’s bank statements from 1952. He had $89.70 in his Bank of America account. 10. A letter to Mr. Carothers from a f
Sarebbe rimasto per un paio di settimane, ma da quando è iniziata la crisi sanitaria, ha pensato che sarebbe stata una buona idea restare lì più a lungo. E, naturalmente, è stata una vera avventura: all’arrivo ha subito una delle peggiori tempeste di neve che ha colpito la zona, che gli ha reso impossibile andarsene anche se lo avesse voluto. Ora, la neve gli ha dato acqua da bere e lui mangia cibo in scatola e riso.
Friday the 13th was a big day! We bought a ghost town. . . Cerro Gordo “Fat Hill.” A former mining town was established in 1865 that once had a population of 4,500 people. . . 336 Acres. 22 Structures. Nestled between Sequoia National Park and Death Valley National Park. Views of Mt. Whitney across the lake. 3 hrs from LA, 3.5 hr from Vegas. . . Cerro Gordo helped build Los Angeles. In 1869, The Los Angeles Times said “What Los Angeles is, is mainly due to it. It is the silver cord that binds our present existence. Should it be uncomfortably severed, we would inevitably collapse.” . . By 1900, $17,000,000 of minerals pulled from Cerro Gordo. Adjusted for inflation, that number is close to $500,000,000. . . We spent two days out there this weekend celebrating and I can't express my excitement around the project and the people involved. We have a lot more exciting announcements to come and I can’t wait to share what we have up our sleeve. . . For now, follow along @cerro.gordo.ca for more news on plans, partners, and events to come!
Fortunatamente per lui, i precedenti proprietari hanno lasciato vestiti pesanti e del cibo nelle dispense dell’unica casa abitabile, che è quella dove abita. Inoltre, la sua abilità e determinazione sono riuscite a ripristinare l’approvvigionamento idrico, che ha smesso di funzionare 15 anni fa.
E con chi parla? Gli amanti del paranormale apprezzeranno questa chicca finale: gli spiriti degli ex minatori e dei locali che presumibilmente infestano la città gli darebbero un gran daffare.
