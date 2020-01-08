Thor vuole salvare l’Australia: l’attore Chris Hemsworth dona 1 milione di dollari

Chris Hemsworth, il noto attore famoso per interpretare il ruolo di Thor in Avangers e convinto ambientalista, ha deciso di donare 1 milione di dollari per aiutare a spegnere gli incendi in Australia.
I video e le immagini di distese di animali morti a causa degli incendi che stanno devastando l’Australia stanno facendo il giro del mondo. La situazione è ormai incontrollabile, i vigili del fuoco non riescono a domare le fiamme che ormai hanno distrutto dai 5 ai 7 milioni di ettari di terreno. L’intera popolazione, la fauna selvatica e la flora sono in serio pericolo!
E dagli esperti giungono notizie sempre più allarmanti: nelle ultime ore Chris Dickman, ecologo presso l’Università di Sydney, ha dichiarato che la cifra iniziale di mezzo miliardo di animali selvatici uccisi dagli incendi in Australia era sottostimata e secondo gli ultimi calcoli dalle fiamme potrebbero essere stati uccisi oltre un miliardo di animali selvatici, tra pipistrelli, rane e invertebrati, oltre a mammiferi e uccelli.
Le organizzazioni e le associazioni ambientaliste in Australia hanno avviato varie campagne di donazione con cui sostenere l’operato dei vigli del fuoco e aiutare concretamente a domare questo disastro ambientale. Un grande aiuto nelle ultime ore è arrivato da Chris Hemsworth, il noto attore famoso per interpretare il ruolo di Thor in Avangers, ha deciso di donare 1 milione di dollari per spegnere gli incendi.
L’annuncio dal profilo Instagram
L’attore di Thor, Chris Hemsworth, non poteva restare indifferente di fronte allo scenario che sta vivendo la sua Australia. L’attore, nativo di Melbourne, risiede ancora nel suo Paese e dal suo profilo Instagram fa sapere di aver donato 1 milioni di dollari.
Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.
Ecco le sue parole:
“Ciao a tutti! Come voi, voglio sostenere la lotta contro gli incendi boschivi qui in Australia. La mia famiglia e io stiamo contribuendo con un milione di dollari. Spero che anche voi ragazzi possiate partecipare. Ogni centesimo conta quindi tutto ciò che riuscirete a raccogliere è molto apprezzato. Nella mia biografia ho aggiunto collegamenti per supportare i vigili del fuoco e le organizzazioni benefiche che stanno lavorando per fornire sostegno e sollievo durante questo periodo devastante e impegnativo. Grazie a chi dona e dà loro supporto. Fa davvero la differenza, continuate così!
Anche altre celebrità e personaggi dello star system si stanno muovendo attraverso elargizioni economiche per sostenere l’Australia. Le immagini dell’Australia in gionocchio hanno colpito il cuore di molti. Tra questi la compatriota di Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman ma anche le cantanti Pink e Selena Gomez. L’attore Hugh Jackman e l’attrice Naomi Watts.
Un aiuto all’Australia dalle celebrità
L’attrice Nicole Kidman invita tutti a fare una donazione, anche piccola. Il suo pensiero è rivolto alla popolazione e ai moltissimi animali rimasti coinvolti dalle fiamme.
Il sostegno, i pensieri e le preghiere della nostra famiglia sono rivolti a tutti coloro che sono stati colpiti dagli incendi in tutta l’Australia.
I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️
Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 4, 2020
This was my last eve in Byron, NSW, Australia. To get a sense of how beautiful the wildlife regularly sounds… Please turn up the volume. The fires have been truly horrendous. It’s so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost. And still much of the summer ahead. My heart goes out to those who’ve lost loved ones and homes. Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven’t stopped during the holidays!! 🙏 Heartbroken for all the animals, plants and land… 🙏 for rain 🌧 #tbt ❤️🇦🇺
Anche i Metallica, la band capitanata da James Hetfield, ha donato 750 mila dollari al servizio antincendio rurale del Nuovo Galles del Sud e al servizio antincendio Country Fire Authority di Victoria.
We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking. Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our @allwithinmyhandsfoundation, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts. @NSWRFS is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organization and all funds donated during this State of Emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires. @CFAvic is a volunteer and community-based fire and emergency services organization which helps to protect 3.3 million Victorians, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies. Learn more about NSW Rural Fire Service and how you can help ➡️ https://talli.ca/nws-rfs Learn more about Victorian Country Fire Authority and how you can help ➡️ https://talli.ca/cfa
Un sostegno economico è arrivato anche da parte del principe Harry e dalla duchessa Meghan Markle, profondamente colpiti dalla portata di questo disastro ambientale.
“È facile sentirsi indifesi, ma c’è sempre un modo di aiutare!”
Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months. From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues. This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It’s easy to feel helpless, but there’s always a way to help. To find out how you can lend your support, please see the links below to help as we have. https://fundraise.redcross.org.au/drr (@redcrossau) https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/about-us/fundraising (@nswrfs) https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa#donate-cfa Photo © @nswrfs / @dale_appleton / Jay Elai
L’Australia ha bisogno di un aiuto collettivo, tutti possiamo fare qualcosa nel nostro piccolo per aiutare: attraverso una donazione, ma non solo. La Animal Rescue Craft Guild, con sede in Australia, ha lanciato un appello sul suo gruppo Facebook, chiedendo donazioni di materiali e creazioni utili per salvare gli animali.
