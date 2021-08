Sottomissione o morte: la “vita” che attende le donne afghane (di nuovo)

Fashion Freedom in Pre-War #Afghanishtan, when Miniskirts & Hijabs went together.

Pictures of female students at the Polytechnic Al University in #Kabul in the the the mid 1970s

In the last pic, we can 2 women attending a fashion show in Kabul around 1966#AfghanistanBurning pic.twitter.com/Mz6I3TiDsZ

— Ancient History (@VisionHistory) August 15, 2021