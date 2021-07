Vittoria per i popoli indigeni del Perù: creata una nuova riserva incontattata

🙌 Fantastic news for #UncontactedTribes in #Peru!

The Kakataibo reserve now officially created after yrs of campaigning. A major victory for the Kakataibo ppl & their forest.

This win was led by indig orgs @OrpioA @aidesep_org @orau_oficial @fenacoka2021https://t.co/DjtjKVKUHo

— Survival International (@Survival) July 23, 2021