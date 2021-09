Le proteste delle studentesse afgane. Le donne scendono in piazza dopo il divieto di accesso nelle scuole

Taliban has banned girls from secondary education in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, this brave young Afghan boys have joined a campaign: #WithoutMySisterIwillNotGoToSchool.

These are the people who're taking enormous risks for change. #بدون_خواهرم_مکتب_نمیرم pic.twitter.com/o6qocRXauk

