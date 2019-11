Ohio: l’assurda proposta di legge che obbliga i medici a reimpiantare le gravidanze extrauterine per non essere accusati di omicidio

The new Ohio HB413, p.184: To avoid criminal charges, including murder, for abortion, a physician must “…[attempt to] reimplant an ectopic pregnancy into the women’s uterus”

I don’t believe I’m typing this again but, that’s impossible.

— David N Hackney MD, FACOG (@DavidNHackney) November 19, 2019