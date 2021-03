Myanmar: addio a Kyal Sin, la 19enne uccisa durante un corteo. Era considerata “l’angelo” delle proteste contro il golpe

She was #KyalSin. 19 yo.

She has been shot dead by the military, during anti-coup #MyanmarProtests in Mandalay, last Wednesday.

She knew she might have died: left a note with her blood tipe and the wish to be a donor.

EVERYTHING IS NOT OK, for #myanmarmilitarycoup pic.twitter.com/EMI19KAFaH

— Danilo Spiro (@danspy_) March 4, 2021