Muore la nativa americana Sioux che guidò la lotta contro il Dakota Access (mentre Biden si rifiuta di chiudere l’oledotto)

LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, Standing Rock Sioux historian, has died at age 64. We first spoke to her during the Standing Rock uprising in 2016. "I don't understand why we are expendable in America," she said. "We have always been here. This is our land." pic.twitter.com/eVshJgNmVi

— Democracy Now! (@democracynow) April 12, 2021