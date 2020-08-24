Vivere

Muore a 64 anni Jack Sherman, chitarrista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers

Tatiana Maselli
24 Agosto 2020
Condividi su Whatsapp Condividi su Linkedin

Ci ha lasciati Jack Sherman, chitarrista statunitense noto per aver collaborato con i Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Il musicista è morto all’età di 64 anni per cause al momento non conosciute e a darne notizia è stata la band, ringraziandolo per il tempo trascorso insieme.

“Noi della famiglia RHCP vorremmo augurare a Jack Sherman una navigazione tranquilla nei mondi dell’aldilà, perché è morto. Jack ha suonato nel nostro album di debutto e nel nostro primo tour negli Stati Uniti. Era un ragazzo unico e lo ringraziamo per tutti i momenti buoni, cattivi e intermedi”, si legge sul profilo Instagram del gruppo

Fonte di riferimento: RHCP-Instagram

Condividi su Whatsapp Condividi su Linkedin
Tatiana Maselli
Tatiana Maselli
Laureata in Scienze e Tecnologie Erboristiche, redattrice web dal 2013, ha pubblicato per Edizioni Età dell’Acquario "Saponi e cosmetici fai da te", "La Salvia tuttofare" e "La cipolla tuttofare".
Seguici su Instagram
Sei su Instagram?

Le nostre foto +belle, le notizie che +ami, il tuo giornale sempre con te!

TuVali
TuVali.it

150+ corsi online su Salute e Benessere, a partire da 5€ (in collaborazione con GreenMe)

Cristalfarma
Seguici su Instagram
seguici su Facebook