Muore a 64 anni Jack Sherman, chitarrista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers

Ci ha lasciati Jack Sherman, chitarrista statunitense noto per aver collaborato con i Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Il musicista è morto all’età di 64 anni per cause al momento non conosciute e a darne notizia è stata la band, ringraziandolo per il tempo trascorso insieme.
“Noi della famiglia RHCP vorremmo augurare a Jack Sherman una navigazione tranquilla nei mondi dell’aldilà, perché è morto. Jack ha suonato nel nostro album di debutto e nel nostro primo tour negli Stati Uniti. Era un ragazzo unico e lo ringraziamo per tutti i momenti buoni, cattivi e intermedi”, si legge sul profilo Instagram del gruppo
View this post on Instagram
We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.
Fonte di riferimento: RHCP-Instagram