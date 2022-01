Benvenuti Munzir e Mustaf! Arrivano oggi in Italia padre e figlio simbolo degli orrori della guerra in Siria

"Hardship of Life" was awarded photo of the year by Siena Awards.

▪️Little boy’s father Munzir lost a leg when a bomb was dropped in Idlib, #Syria. Mustafa was born without limbs due to medications his mother Zeynep had to take after nerve gas released.

