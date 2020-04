Operai indiani costretti a stare a terra, mentre vengono spruzzati con disinfettanti usati per gli autobus

More bizzare stuff on the story of migrants sprayed with disinfectant in Bareilly .This is the district’s fire officer – he says ‘chemical’ used as disinfectant was only meant for metal and other surfaces and not human beings.Then says it seems people got sprayed inadvertently ! pic.twitter.com/Dm6Qo9q45P

— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) March 30, 2020