Sopravvissuta ad Auschwitz ritrova 75 anni dopo chi l’ha aiutata grazie a una banconota

Lily was 14 when she was deported to #Auschwitz from Bonyhad in July 1944. Lily & her two sisters Renee and Piri were registered. Her mother Nina, brother Bela & sister Berta were gassed. Later Lily was transferred to a an ammunition factory near Leipzig where she was liberated. https://t.co/j3HW3T6bDw

— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 5, 2020