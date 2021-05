Uccisa in Pakistan dopo aver rifiutato (e denunciato) chi la voleva costringere al matrimonio forzato #Justiceformayra

A friend of mine got strangled and got shot in the head in Lahore.

She lost her life only because she rejected some men?! How is that fair?!!

Why is no one talking about that??!!

We need justice for her!!

We need justice for Mayra 💔#Justiceformayra pic.twitter.com/GEBapRWJP6

— Laila-e-sultan // Sultan stan acc (@YourBaeKhaleesi) May 4, 2021