Questi marinai hanno rischiato la vita per salvare i gatti che stavano affondando insieme alla nave

PURR-FECT HERO! 😻

LOOK: A Thai navy officer swims to rescue a cat in the Andaman Sea on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Officers discovered four cats had been abandoned on a sinking ship that caught fire. Photos by P01 Wichit Pukdeelon via Reuters pic.twitter.com/7OGtOh6Dcc

— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 4, 2021