A Londra installato l’APM, il bancomat che distribuisce Prosecco (e che scatena l’ira del Consorzio)

View this post on Instagram

Let's toast to the opening of our #BankOfBubbles! 🥂 Last week we launched our very own APM, to celebrate the launch of our new Monument venue, located in the former Santander Bank on Gracechurch Street. Missed out on the bubbly? The APM proved to be so popular, we’ve decided it’s here to stay! Come down and visit us to make a withdrawal of a glass of fizz – no credit checks required! Ready to pour when you are.