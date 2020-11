Indigeni maori, gay e donne al Governo. Le nomine di Jacinda Ardern sono un inno alla diversità

"I follow in the line of a long legacy of firsts for women."#ICYMI One of the biggest winners of today's Cabinet announcement is Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta – not only the first woman, but also the first Māori woman, to ever hold the role.

