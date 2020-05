Addio Irrfan Khan: la star di Bollywood e protagonista di ‘Vita di Pi’ è morto a 54 anni

Why does the death of Irrfan Khan feel so personal? Why everyone everywhere is gutted?

Perhaps because he proved that success is not hereditary, talent & hardwork will always rise, destiny looks after those who dare to believe.

Thank You for making us believe, Legend!#IrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/VMMT8ZGD3J

— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 29, 2020