Il potente discorso contro la misoginia della deputata Usa Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez che ha fatto il giro del mondo

Here is my full response regarding Mr. Yoho and the culture of misogyny that inspired his actions.

I am deeply appreciative of my colleagues and everyone speaking up and out against the rampant mistreatment of women both in Congress and across the country. ⬇️ https://t.co/nFfxy5UdmP

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 23, 2020